Tottenham interested in Michael Keane

Tottenham are interested in signing the Everton defender Michael Keane this summer.
The England international has been in good form this year and he is being looked at by Arsenal as well.
According to Daily Mail, the player is valued at around £50 million.
Tottenham’s interest in the centre back is hardly a surprise. They need to sign a centre back in the summer, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Toby Alderweireld’s future.
The Belgian could leave the club if a suitor decides to trigger his nominal release clause at the end of this season.
Keane had a tough time after joining Everton last season. However, he has managed to regain his form and confidence this season.
He has managed to earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s side as well.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners make an offer for the player. Everton will demand a premium if they are forced to sell.
The Toffees are putting together a side for the long term and Keane is a key member of that squad. They will not want to part with him easily.
— Bateseyboy (@Bateseyboy) April 2, 2019
Perfect to Spurs
— Jessie Navajas (@JessieNavajas) April 2, 2019
He’s quite crap
No . No . No
Not a suitable replacement
— 40winks__ (@SpursTransfer10) April 2, 2019
Seriously if this is who pocho wants a replacement for toby please sack him now before he buys more shite fair better players in the league that’s even better than him ffs the 2 at Burnley are even better
— Colin Gilmore (@thfcgilmore) April 2, 2019
— Dave (@DavidB45212563) April 2, 2019
— Jamie Bacon (@Jaybacon31) April 2, 2019