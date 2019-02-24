Tottenham interested in Lyon’ Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham are interested in signing Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele this summer.
According to Tuttosport (translated by SportWitness), the Londoners have joined the race for the highly talented box-to-box midfielder.
Pochettino will be looking to replace Dembele at the end of this season and it is no surprise that he is looking at Ndombele.
The Lyon star is a world class talent and Spurs won’t be the only club after him in summer.
It will be interesting to see if Lyon are willing to sell the player. They managed to hold on to Nabil Fekir last summer, a player who was destined to join Liverpool.
Ndombele is a key player for the Ligue 1 outfit and they will demand a premium if they decide to sell him.
Daniel Levy has failed to back his manager this season and he will have to break the bank if Spurs want Ndombele.
Either way, it would be a tremendous signing if the Londoners manage to sign him. Spurs could definitely use a powerful and technically gifted central midfielder like him.
He would be the ideal partner for Harry Winks at the heart of Tottenham’s midfield.
Ndombele is the kind of talent that will transform Spurs and take them to the next level.