Tottenham interested in La Liga defender Emerson

Tottenham are keen on signing the Brazilian right back Emerson as per Mundo Deportivo.
The 21-year-old has done very well for Real Betis since joining them and he could be a quality signing for Jose Mourinho’s side.
The player is jointly owned by Betis and Barcelona and that could complicate a transfer.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can acquire his services this summer.
They have the finances to tempt Real Betis into selling the player but Barcelona might not be too keen on the transfer.
Emerson has massive potential and he could be a star in future.
Barcelona might prefer him to develop at Betis and then move to Camp Nou in future.
Tottenham are in desperate need of a quality right back. The likes of Aurier have been inconsistent and Kyle Walker has not been properly replaced yet.
The Londoners have been linked with the likes of Meunier this summer but there is no doubt that Emerson would be a better investment.
He is very young and he will only get better. The likes of Meunier won’t improve anymore.
Also, Emerson could sort out Spurs’ right back issues for the foreseeable future whereas someone like Meunier would only be a short-term addition.
Meanwhile, Max Aarons is a name that has been linked with Spurs as well.