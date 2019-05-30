Tottenham interested in James Maddison, fans react on Twitter

According to reports from The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are showing keen interest in signing James Maddison from Leicester City in the summer transfer window.
Leicester signed Maddison from Norwich City last summer, paying £22.5million, and the move has proved to be a masterstroke as the 22-year-old finished the 2018-19 campaign with seven goals and seven assists.
He was at his creative best last season, racking up 100 key passes – the only player in the Premier League to do so. And his brilliant performances have caught the attention of Spurs who are expected to remain busy this summer after failing to sign a single player in the last two transfer windows.
Leicester will try their best to keep hold of their star player.
The report claims that the Foxes think that they will face a fight to keep Maddison. However, they are in a strong position to demand a high transfer fee for him.
Given his creativity, Maddison may well be seen as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen who is yet to commit his future at Spurs.
Some Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction on the club’s interest in Maddison. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Yeah but not for too much
— ᴀʟᴇx (@_10Kane) May 29, 2019
I rate Maddison but wouldn’t want to spend any more than £35m on him
— Peter (@_petey_pan) May 29, 2019
Hes lazy not same versatility as Eriksen. Eriksen played holding again Ajax after Wanyama got injured, Sissoko played more advanced (funny enough) n he was brilliant. Ut wil b a grt loss if he goes cos hes class. Maddison nah not convinced
— Spider from Mars! (@kruder69) May 29, 2019
Hell of a player… Do it NOW. 😎😎😎😎 This guy + Zaha + Rice + Van de Beek
— Samuel Molero Petit (@molerop) May 29, 2019
Good luck.
— LOCOSpurs (@LocoSpurs) May 29, 2019
Hell yeah, but for a smaller price
— Emilian (@_yaser0_) May 29, 2019