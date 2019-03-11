Tottenham interested in Arsenal target Pablo Fornals

Tottenham are interested in signing Pablo Fornals from Villarreal this summer.
According to the Express, Arsenal are keeping tabs on the player as well but they might have to offload Mesut Ozil first.
The German is a high earner at the club and that is affecting Arsenal’s decisions in the transfer market. This could be a big advantage for Tottenham.
Fornals has had a good season with the La Liga outfit so far and he has shown that he has the technical ability to succeed in the Premier League.
The 23-year-old playmaker was quite impressive in the European games earlier this season.
He has managed to score 4 goals and assist 5 more in all competitions so far.
Tottenham have similar players in Eriksen and Alli. Therefore, the move for Fornals only makes sense if Eriksen leaves at the end of this season.
The Denmark international has been linked with Real Madrid.
Fornals could be a good alternative in the long run. His versatility and work ethic will please Mauricio Pochettino.
The 23-year-old is a very good dribbler and his passing in the final third is quite impressive as well. He can operate out wide as well as the number ten.