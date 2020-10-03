Tottenham intensify efforts to sign Merih Demiral

Tottenham have been linked with quite a few centre backs already and it seems that Turkish international Merih Demiral is on their radar as well.

According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), the Premier League club have now intensified their efforts to sign the 22-year-old Juventus defender but the Italian champions are not keen on selling him.





Daniele Rugani is already heading out on loan this summer and Juventus will not want to weaken their defensive unit any further.

Tottenham have been linked with Milan Skriniar as well but Inter Milan’s asking price has proven to be a stumbling block.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can bring in a quality defender before the transfer window ends.

They have had an impressive window so far Jose Mourinho will be hoping to end it strongly.

Spurs have improved their attack, midfield and the full-back areas. They just need to find a quality replacement for Jan Vertonghen now.

Demiral is highly talented and he would be a superb signing in the long-term. However, Spurs will have to come up with a remarkable offer to tempt Juventus this late in the window.