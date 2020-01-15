Tottenham in touch with Max Aarons’ agent

Tottenham remain keen on signing the Norwich defender Max Aarons.
According to Wayne Veysey from Football Insider, the London club are in constant contact with the player’s representatives regarding a move.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make a move for Aarons this month. There is no doubt that they need a quality right-back but Norwich might not want to sell a star player now.
The Canaries will want to beat the drop this season and losing a player like Aarons could be a severe blow to their survival hopes.
Spurs will probably have to wait until the summer to sign the youngster.
Aarons is one of the most talented young defenders in the country and Spurs’ interest in him makes a lot of sense. He could sort out their right-back position for years to come.
He is impressive going forward and he will improve them defensively as well.
As for the player, a move to Spurs could be ideal for his career as well. He deserves to play for a better team and Spurs would give him the chance to showcase his potential in the Champions League as well.
Furthermore, the Londoners can offer him more wages than Norwich as well.