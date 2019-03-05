Tottenham in talks with Adrien Rabiot’s agent

Tottenham are interested in signing the PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.
The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of this season and he has refused to extend his stay at the Ligue 1 club.
According to Paris United, Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool have held talks with the player and his agent.
Apparently, Rabiot’s financial demands are stopping his suitors from closing the move.
The PSG ace wants a salary of around €10m per year with a signing bonus between 10 to €15m. Bayern Munich were keen on the player as well but negotiations have reached an impasse.
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can pull off the move eventually.
Rabiot is a world class talent and he would take Tottenham to the next level. He could be the ideal replacement for Dembele. The Belgian left for the Chinese Super League earlier this season.
Pochettino needs a controller like Rabiot in his midfield and it would be a superb signing.
However, they will have to match his financial demands and that could be a problem with Daniel Levy at the helm.
The Spurs chief is a tough negotiator and he won’t be keen on paying that much for a young player.