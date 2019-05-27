Tottenham in talks to sign Youri Tielemans

Tottenham are interested in signing the Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.
According to the reputed Belgian reporter Kristof Terreur on a transfer podcast (via Express), the Londoners have already held talks with the player’s agent regarding a move.
Apparently, Manchester United are keen on the midfielder as well. However, Tottenham have Champions League football next season and that should give them an edge in the chase.
Tielemans was on loan at Leicester City during the second half of this past season and he managed to impress.
The Monaco midfielder might look to leave the French outfit permanently this summer and Spurs would be a good move for him.
Mauricio Pochettino needs a quality central midfielder like him and the Belgian could be very useful. He is a world class talent and Pochettino could take him to the next level.
The Monaco midfielder is good at creating and scoring goals. He can also control the tempo of the game with his composed passing.
The 22-year-old scored 3 goals and picked up 5 assists in 13 appearances for the Foxes on loan and he could be the ideal long term replacement for Dembele. The Belgian midfielder left Spurs earlier this year.
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can agree on a deal with Monaco now. The player is thought to be rated at £40m. The Londoners certainly have the means to pull this off.