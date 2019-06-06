Tottenham in talks to sign Steven Bergwijn

Dutch journalist Maarten Wijffels has revealed to Sky Sports that Tottenham are interested in signing Steven Bergwijn this summer.
He claims that the Londoners are following the PSV winger closely and they have already spoken to his agent regarding a move.
There have been rumours of a bid as well and Maarten Wijffels says that a transfer might be on the cards for the player.
Bergwijn has had a fantastic season with PSV and the interest in him makes a lot of sense. He is one of the most talented young wingers around and Spurs could definitely do with someone like him.
Pochettino needs to add pace, flair and goals to his side. Bergwijn can do that and he is likely to cost a reasonable amount.
The Dutch winger picked up 14 goals and 13 assists for his club last season.
He could develop into a world beater under Pochettino’s guidance and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can agree on a fee for him now.
Bergwijn is still only 21-year-old and he would be a solid long term investment for the Londoners.
Levy must look to break the bank to secure his services this summer.