Tottenham in talks to sign Maxi Gomez

Tottenham are looking to bring in the La Liga striker Maxi Gomez this summer.
According to Daily Star, the Londoners are currently leading the race to sign the Uruguayan and they have already held talks for the player.
Gomez has been impressive for Celta Vigo since joining them and he certainly has the talent to make it at the top level.
The player has a £43 million release clause and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay it.
The striker has scored 13 goals in La Liga this season and he could be the ideal partner for Harry Kane.
The Celta ace is only 22 and he will only get better with time. Pochettino could help him develop as well.
Tottenham need to improve their attacking options this summer and Gomez would be an upgrade on Janssen and Llorente.
Pochettino must add more goals to his side in order to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.
The report from Daily Star claims that Liverpool were keeping tabs on the player as well but they have cooled their interest. Meanwhile, West Ham have given up on the chase after coming close to signing him earlier this year.