Tottenham in talks to sign Liverpool target Dani Ceballos

Tottenham are looking to sign the Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer.
According to a report from Marca (translated by Sky Sports), the Londoners have opened talks to sign the Real Madrid player.
Apparently, Ceballos could leave the Spanish giants on a loan deal this summer. He is not keen on a permanent exit right now. It seems that the 22-year-old fancies his chances of making it in La Liga.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs manage to get the deal over the line. Getting a future buy option would be ideal for them as well.
Ceballos has been a squad player at Real Madrid since joining them and he needs regular first-team football. If Spurs can provide him with those assurances, a transfer shouldn’t be too complicated.
The report adds that Liverpool want to sign the player as well and they are preparing a £45m bid for the central midfielder.
Both Premier League clubs could use a central midfielder like Ceballos and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
The Spanish U21 star impressed during this summer’s Euros and he could prove to be a quality addition to Spurs or Liverpool’s midfield for sure.