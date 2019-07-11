Blog Columns Site News Tottenham in talks to sign Liverpool target Dani Ceballos

Tottenham in talks to sign Liverpool target Dani Ceballos

11 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Liverpool, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham are looking to sign the Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer.

According to a report from Marca (translated by Sky Sports), the Londoners have opened talks to sign the Real Madrid player.

Apparently, Ceballos could leave the Spanish giants on a loan deal this summer. He is not keen on a permanent exit right now. It seems that the 22-year-old fancies his chances of making it in La Liga.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs manage to get the deal over the line. Getting a future buy option would be ideal for them as well.

Ceballos has been a squad player at Real Madrid since joining them and he needs regular first-team football. If Spurs can provide him with those assurances, a transfer shouldn’t be too complicated.

The report adds that Liverpool want to sign the player as well and they are preparing a £45m bid for the central midfielder.

Both Premier League clubs could use a central midfielder like Ceballos and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The Spanish U21 star impressed during this summer’s Euros and he could prove to be a quality addition to Spurs or Liverpool’s midfield for sure.

Leeds keen on signing Michael Frey
Report: Paris Saint Germain return with £27 million bid for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com