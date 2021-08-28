Tottenham in talks to sign Ilaix Moriba

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to make a few signings before the transfer deadline, with Nuno Espirito Santo keen to add depth to his squad.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Spurs are in talks to sign Ilaix Moriba from Barcelona.

Reports from Spain claim that an agreement is close and personal terms with the player would not be a problem.

The Catalan giants want a fee in the region of £17m (€20m) for the 18-year-old central midfielder.

Joan Laporta recently confirmed Moriba is for sale. He turned down the offer of a new contract at the Nou Camp, and Spurs are now looking to secure his signature.

The north London club sold Moussa Sissoko this summer to Watford already, while the futures of Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele are also in doubt.

This has been a very good transfer window for Spurs, with Fabio Paratici signing several top-quality players. Spurs have also done well in selling some of the fringe players as well.

The biggest success from Spurs is probably keeping Harry Kane with them. Kane was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer, but the Premier League champions failed to meet Tottenham’s asking price.

Meanwhile, Spurs have confirmed the signing of Pape Matar Sarr from French club Metz. The defensive midfielder will stay with Metz on loan for the rest of the season.

Read: Premier League 2021/22 Week 3: EPL Results & Table