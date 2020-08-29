Tottenham in pole position to sign Milan Skriniar

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in the recent weeks.

According to the latest reports (h/t Sportwitness), the London side are now in pole position to sign the 25-year-old centre back.





Skriniar has fallen out of favour at Inter Milan and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.

Tottenham need to improve their back four before the new Premier League season begins and Skriniar should prove to be a quality addition for them.

Skriniar is a top-class talent and he has a big future ahead of him. Jose Mourinho could help him fulfil his potential at Tottenham.

There have been talks of a swap deal involving Skriniar and Ndombele this summer and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise an agreement that benefits all parties.

The chance to move to the Premier League is hard to turn down and Skriniar is likely to be tempted if Tottenham come forward with a concrete proposal for him in the coming weeks.

Tottenham lost Jan Vertongen this summer and Skriniar could be his long term replacement at the club.