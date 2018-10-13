Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham identify Ake as a replacement for Vertonghen, £40m solution for Pochettino

13 October, 2018 Bournemouth, English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Nathan Ake as a replacement for Jan Vertonghen. The 23-year-old has impressed since joining Bournemouth from Chelsea in July 2017 and could be on the move to a big club if his £40m asking price is met.

Ake has gone on to make 60 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating nine goals. He’s represented the Netherlands national team on seven occasions, scoring once, and is highly-rated in the Tottenham camp. With Vertonghen having one year remaining on his deal and not yet putting pen to paper on an extension, Ake could be signed in his stead.

The centre-back, who has featured in all eight of Bournemouth’s Premier League games this season, has four more years on his existing deal at Dean Court. He spent six years at Chelsea prior to his switch to the Cherries but made only 17 appearances in that time. Ake surely won’t want a repeat at Tottenham.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is currently blessed with depth at centre-back through Toby Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier in a makeshift capacity, but Ake could solve an upcoming problem as Alderweireld and Vertonghen only have a year to run on their respective contracts.

