Tottenham Hotspur’s Matt Doherty has withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad due to injury

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt an injury blow as Matt Doherty has withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad due to a knock.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Tottenham's Matt Doherty & Sheffield United's Enda Stevens have withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad due to injury pic.twitter.com/QktzGffiyS — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 29, 2021

The Spurs right-back was substituted at half-time during his country’s 1-0 loss to Luxembourg on Saturday and will now miss tomorrow’s trip to Hungary for the friendly clash against Qatar.





Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho will be hoping that the injury is not a serious one ahead of the resumption of Premier League action.

The North Londoners lost Welsh left-back Ben Davies to an injury right at the beginning of the international break, and they will be hoping none of the rest of their players pick up knocks in the coming days.

Davies picked up a calf problem during Spurs’ win against Aston Villa in the last game before the break, and it is unclear for how long he is expected to be sidelined for.