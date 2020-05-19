Tottenham Hotspur’s Danny Rose reveals he used to watch Celtic’s Champions League games because of Kieran Tierney

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has revealed that he used to watch Celtic’s Champions League games following Brendan Rodgers’ glowing appraisal of Kieran Tierney.

The Leicester City boss was the Hoops’ manager prior to joining the Foxes, and he once dubbed the Scotland international as one of the best left-backs on the continent.

Rodgers’ remarks caught the attention of Rose, and the England international was keen to see Tierney in action on TV.

Celtic were regular in the Champions League group stages at the time, holding Manchester City to a 3-3 draw at Parkhead in September 2016.

“I tried to watch the Celtic games in the Champions League when they were on the television,” Rose said on The Lockdown Tactics podcast.

“Brendan Rodgers said at that time that Kieran was one of the best in Europe.

“As soon as Brendan said that, then I took an interest in him. I feel very sorry for him this season as he’s had a bit of bad luck with injury. I do rate the two Scottish left-backs very highly but Robertson is the best.”

Tierney moved to Arsenal last summer for £25 million following four seasons as Celtic’s first-choice left-back, but has struggled with injuries so far, featuring in just five Premier League games.

The Scotland international was the best in his position during his days in the Scottish Premiership, making the PFA Scotland Team of the Year thrice and winning the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year thrice.

The Gunners defender will hope to also impress in the English top-flight, and he has compatriot and Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson to look up to for inspiration.

The 26-year-old is widely regarded as the best in the position in the Premier League and Europe, and Tierney has the potential to challenge him.