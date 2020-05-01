Tottenham Hotspur willing to sell Danny Rose for a cut-price fee

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to accept a cut-price fee to sanction the sale of Danny Rose during the next transfer window, a report from Football Insider claims.
The left-back was a regular starter under manager Mauricio Pochettino at the beginning of the season but his playing time drastically reduced after the Argentine was replaced with Jose Mourinho in November.
The England international managed just one league start in two-and-a-half months and that eventually contributed to his decision to join Newcastle United on a short-term loan in January.
According to Football Insider, the north London side have reduced their asking price for Rose from £20m to just £5m, considering the present global crisis and the player’s contract which expires in 14 months’ time.
Prior to the coronavirus shutdown, Rose featured in six games for the Magpies across all competitions and five of them were from the starting lineup.
He did not made much of an impression during those outings but will be hoping to make amends if the season resumes after the ongoing suspension due to the COVID-19 threat.
No interested clubs have been specified but it won’t come as a surprise, if the Magpies make the move to sign him permanently as part of the squad rebuild under their prospective new owners.
The Tyneside outfit have also been fancied to replace Steve Bruce with Pochettino as their next manager and Rose would definitely prefer a reunion with the ex-Spurs head coach.
Meanwhile, Watford could also make the move to sign him. The Hornets made a £15m bid for his signature before the start of the season but it fell short of Spurs’ £20m price tag.
