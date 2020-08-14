Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly have to pay £25m for Aaron Ramsdale

According to The Daily Mail, Bournemouth want £25 million as transfer fee for Aaron Ramsdale, amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United.

It has been reported that the Blades have made a £15 million bid for Ramsdale, but Bournemouth – who will play in the Championship next season after getting relegated from the Premier League – are holding out for £25 million.





The Daily Mail reported in July that Tottenham are interested in securing the services of the 22-year-old England Under-21 international goalkeeper, described as “simply outstanding” by former West Ham United custodian Shaka Hislop in March 2019, as quoted in The Daily Echo.

Worth the £25 million transfer fee?

Ramsdale was superb for Bournemouth this past season, and despite the Cherries dropping down to the second tier of English football, no one can blame him.

The 22-year-old is only going to get better in the coming years, and Spurs would be making a very good long-term signing for £25 million.

Hugo Lloris remains a very good and solid goalkeeper, but the Frenchman is not getting any younger and needs strong competition.

Tottenham endured a disappointing season in 2019-20 and will be determined to reclaim their place in the top four of the Premier League table in 2020-21.