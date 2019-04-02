Tottenham Hotspur will demand £130m for Christian Eriksen

It is an open secret that Spanish giants Real Madrid are glancing their eye on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen, as he emerges as one of the prime targets for Los Blancos.
The Denmark international will have just a year left to run on his Spurs contract from June, and there has been no sign that he would be willing to commit his future at the club.
Eriksen has kept himself away from gossips and has stated time and again that he’s happy at the club. However, there is a feeling that he might leave, and it is up to the club to get the best deal out of him.
Enter the stage, Daniel Levy.
The Spurs supremo has been the mastermind behind some of the mega deals the club have made under his regime, and he is likely to make life difficult for Real Madrid once again.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Spurs will demand a staggering £130m for Eriksen, and surely the amount is just too much given the player’s contract situation.
But that’s how Levy works. Eriksen would become the third player to move from Tottenham to Real Madrid in the last ten years, with Luka Modric and Gareth Bale having made the switch in 2012 and 2013 respectively.