Tottenham Hotspur want Blackburn playmaker Bradley Dack in January, West Brom also keen

Having failed to make any signings during the summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to add to their squad when the January transfer window opens.
According to Evening Standard, the north London club are thought to have watched Blackburn Rovers playmaker Bradley Dack, and a move could be on the cards for the 24-year-old this winter.
The midfielder has also attracted interest from Championship side West Bromwich Albion as reported by the Sun (07/10 page 60), and they are lining up a £20 million offer for his signature.
However, both Spurs and the Baggies will have to know how to tame the wild Dack after he almost landed himself in jail last month.
As reported by the Sun, the Blackburn star breached a community order for the third time for assaulting a police officer last year September.
Dack was initially sentenced to a year-long community order, 100 hours unpaid work and £85 costs.
However, a further 40 hours were added when he later breached it on two occasions. Last month, Dack appeared in court for breaching it for the third time, apologised, and had the order extended by six months, while an extra 80 hours of unpaid work were also added.
For all his talents and huge potential, the Blackburn attacker needs to curb his excesses, or he could land potential employers like Tottenham and West Brom in trouble and jeopardise his burgeoning career.
Dack helped Rovers to promotion last season, scoring 18 goals in 42 league appearances and winning the EFL League One Player of the Season award.
He has since hit the ground running in the second tier, netting eight goals and assisting two others in 10 appearances across all competitions.
Dack is clearly Championship-quality and will no doubt quickly settle into life at West Brom should he move.
However, Tottenham hold a huge advantage due to Premier League and European football, and after Dele Alli proved a player from the lower-tiers can succeed in the top-flight, manager Mauricio Pochettino might not hesitate to pull out all the stops for his man, if he keeps impressing from now until January.