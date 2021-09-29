Tottenham Hotspur vs Mura preview, team news, betting tips & prediction

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they face Mura in the Europa Conference League clash on Thursday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The two sides meet on Thursday, September 30 at 20:00 pm BST.

After a bright start, Spurs are going through a wretched form at the moment, with Harry Kane struggling badly to get himself among the goals.

Mura currently sit bottom of the standings in Group G, having suffered a 2-0 defeat against Vitesse on home turf two weeks ago.

Tottenham vs Mura team news

Spurs have no suspension issues but Steven Bergwijn (ankle) and Ryan Sessegnon (knock) are the two major injury concerns.

For the visitors, Samsondin Ouro is the only injury concern.

Tottenham vs Mura form guide

Spurs started the season on fire winning all three of their opening Premier League games. After the international break, Spurs have struggled badly with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side losing 3-0 against Crystal Palace, 3-0 against Chelsea, and 3-1 against Arsenal.

The north London side also drew 2-2 against Rennes in the opening match of this competition, and they badly need a win to turn the tide.

Mura are unbeaten in their last five games in the Slovenian League, winning three of them. However, they are heading into this game on the back of two successive draws in the league.

Tottenham vs Mura betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Tottenham vs Mura from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Tottenham – 1/12

• Draw – 15/2

• Mura – 20/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 4/9

• Under 2.5 – 13/8

Tottenham vs Mura prediction

Spurs are struggling badly in the league and Nuno will demand a strong response from his side. A comfortable victory here will ease the pressure a bit.

Prediction: Expect Tottenham to score over 2.5 goals

Spurs to score over 2.5 goals at 4/9 with Betfred

