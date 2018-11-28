Tottenham Hotspur vs Inter Milan confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur face Inter Milan on Wednesday hoping to keep their hopes of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League alive.
Spurs started Group B poorly, picking up just one point from their opening three games.
A late comeback victory over PSV Eindhoven in their last match left Spurs three points behind Inter with two games to play.
Late goals from Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino gave Inter a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture.
Christian Eriksen’s deflected strike earlier in the second half looked to have been decisive for Spurs, but the home side recovered to secure a dramatic win.
Spurs are priced at 4/6 to win the game, with Inter on offer at 19/5 and the draw available at 3/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
#THFC: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Dele, Lucas, Kane.
