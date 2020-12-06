Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Match Preview, Team News and Predicted Line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal today as 2000 fans are allowed back into the stadium for the first time in nine months, and Jose Mourinho’s men will be keen to secure a win over their bitter rivals in order to give their returning supporters a befitting gift and return to the top of the Premier League table.

The north London derby is expected to be a cracker as usual as both teams do have a point or two to prove right now despite their contrasting forms in the English top-flight, and more than bragging rights could be at stake.





Spurs have won six games, drawn thrice and lost once in the 2020-21 league campaign, while Arsenal have won four times, drawn once and lost five games.

A win for the hosts will further establish Mourinho’s dominance over the Gunners having not lost a home game against them in 10 previous matches across all competitions, while Arteta will also be desperately gunning for victory in order to quickly arrest his side’s poor run of form that has seen them record their worst start to a league campaign in 39 years.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham striker Harry Kane missed out on Thursday’s Europa League squad due to injury but could return for today’s clash.

Having already scored 10 goals in all competitions against the Gunners, the England international will become the outright highest goalscorer in north London derby history if he gets on the score-sheet today.

Erik Lamela will be unavailable due to injury, but Toby Alderweireld could be back in the starting XI after returning to training in midweek.

Sergio Reguilon and Carlos Vinicius are also a doubt for today’s matchday squad having missed Thursday’s trip, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be assessed due to illness.

Arsenal will be without the suspended Nicolas Pepe, while David Luiz and Thomas Partey could both return to action.

The Brazilian centre-back was forced off at half-time last weekend following a clash of heads with Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Predicted Tottenham XI

4-2-3-1

Lloris

Davies, Dier, Alderweireld, Doherty

Sissoko, Hojbjerg

Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son

Kane

Predicted Arsenal XI

4-2-3-1

Leno

Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney

Ceballos, Xhaka

Willian, Lacazette, Saka

Aubameyang