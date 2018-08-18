Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham, EPL 2018/19: Confirmed lineups

Fulham achieved promotion to the English Premier League after defeating Aston Villa in the last season’s play off. After a disappointing start to the new season with a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, they will travel to the Wembley Stadium to face Tottenham Hotspur on August 18, Saturday.
The north London club started the new season with a 2-1 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park over the last weekend. Tottenham Hotspur did not strengthen the squad by signing a new player, instead they were successful in handing new contracts to several of their star players, including their manager, Mauricio Pochettino.
Slaviša Jokanović, on the other hand, saw the Cottagers bring in a lot of faces to the club in the summer transfer window, including some of them on loan deals. The first away fixture of the season for Fulham will be today and we will get the starting lineup for the match.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Trippier, Dier, Eriksen, Davies, Lucas, Alli, Kane.
Fulham XI: Fabri, Fosu-Mensah, Chambers, Le Marchand, Bryan, Seri, Anguissa, Cairney, Kamara, Sessegnon, Mitrovic.