Tottenham Hotspur told to pay £20m to sign Demarai Gray

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur have been told that it would cost £20m to land the services of Leicester City winger Demarai Gray.

The 24-year-old has been with the Foxes for the past four-and-a-half seasons and in the recent campaign, he made 21 appearances in the Premier League.





However, only three of those were starts and he is said to be considering his future with his Foxes contract due to expire in around 10 months’ time.

It was recently reported that Spurs had started preliminary discussions with the Foxes regarding the player and manager Jose Mourinho had personally spoken to him.

It is now revealed that Brendan Rodgers’ side have set an asking price of £20m for the former Birmingham City graduate, who has been a long-term target for Spurs.

The Foxes face the prospect of losing Gray on a free transfer next summer and they are likely to sanction his sale unless he puts pen-to-paper on a new deal.

At the moment, that appears unlikely and it will be interesting to see whether Spurs are prepared to meet the asking price for the former England Under-21 international.

The north London side will need the attacking depth to compete for the top four next term and Gray would be a quality addition with his high workrate and good dribbling abilities.

He has struggled to command a starting spot under Rodgers, but could be convinced to join Spurs, if he is offered the assurance of regular game time by Mourinho.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com