Tottenham Hotspur target Krzysztof Piatek scores for Poland vs Portugal

Poland’s heir to the Robert Lewandowski throne has truly arrived – Krzysztof Piatek – and he can’t stop scoring at the moment.
The 23-year-old Genoa striker has been in a rich vein of form this season. He has scored 13 goals in eight appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side. On Thursday, he scored the opening goal for Poland in their 3-2 defeat against Portugal.
His impressive form has alerted a host of top European clubs including Tottenham Hotspur. According to reports from talkSPORT, Spurs have joined the race to sign the highly rated striker.
The north London club have struggled to find a striker who can play a perfect second fiddle role to Harry Kane. The likes of Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente have failed to provide Mauricio Pochettino the assurance that they can be game changers in the absence of the England striker.
With this in mind, Spurs should not hesitate to make a move for Piatek when the transfer window reopens in January. His smart sense of positioning and lethal finishing are the two qualities that should impress the Argentine.