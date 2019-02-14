Tottenham Hotspur target Jarrod Bowen comments on future

Hull City attacking midfielder Jarrod Bowen has said that he remained unfazed amid speculation regarding his future during the January transfer window.
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has been arguably one of the best players in the Championship this season. He has scored 16 goals in the Championship this season, and has provided three assists as well.
A host of clubs were linked with a move for Bowen including Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur, but the young midfielder insists he remained focused on the job at hand.
Sky Sports reported in January that Spurs were keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder, but the north Londoners found they would have to pay £20million for his signature.
However, Bowen has said that while it felt surreal to see his name being linked with top Premier League clubs, his loyalty lies with Hull City.
He also revealed that he didn’t receive any formal offer from any Premier League club last month.
“If anything does happen, I have agents that take care of me and I will be the first to know, but I did not even speak to my agent for the whole of January, except when he came to my games and I said ‘hello’, but there was nothing on the end of the phone about moving,” said Bowen to Yorkshire Post.
“With all the talk, my agent does not even tell me because they do not want my mind off football, they want me to play my game and show how good I am.
“That is important as if you get too caught up in it, your mind is elsewhere and that affects your performances on the pitch.”
“It is surreal when you see your name on Sky being linked with these big teams, but that just shows how well I am doing. When you see your name with these Premier League clubs, that is where everyone wants to play, but my loyalties lie with Hull City, so I cannot say anything about those teams as it is just talk.
“My loyalties are here and my aim is to get this club back into the Premier League.”
Hull City find themselves 11th in the Championship table, seven points behind sixth-placed Middlesbrough.