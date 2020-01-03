Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane breaks silence on his injury

Tottenham Hotspur were dealt a huge blow after England international Harry Kane limped off holding his hamstring during the loss against Southampton on New Year’s day.
The striker will miss Sunday’s FA Cup third-round fixture against Middlesbrough, and head coach Jose Mourinho is totally convinced he will be out for some time.
Kane could spend a couple of weeks on the injury sidelines, but he has vowed to come back stronger, sending this message to Spurs fans through his Instagram account:
The Portuguese was hoping to have confirmation of the extent of Kane’s injury prior to his press conference today, and is expecting some bad news once the medical team gets back to him.
They have since confirmed that he suffered a tear in his left hamstring, and they will continue to review the injury with treatment ongoing.