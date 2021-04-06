Tottenham Hotspur stepping up their interest in signing Marcel Sabitzer

Tottenham Hotspur are laying the foundations to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who is one of Jose Mourinho’s top summer targets, Football Insider reports.

The north London side suffered a shock Europa League round of 16 exit last month, and they are now dependent on a top-four league finish to qualify for the Champions League.

There are currently three points adrift of their target, but need to find the consistency in their performances to break into the top-four before the season concludes.

Mourinho’s future has been a regular topic of speculation in recent weeks, but Football Insider claims that the club are planning for the summer with him in charge.

Spurs landed the signature of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton last year under Mourinho’s request, and it is reported that Sabitzer is now on the Portuguese’s radar.

The club made an approach to sign Leipzig captain in January, and they are likely to make a fresh move for his services ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sportslens view:

Sabitzer has been with Leipzig for the past seven years, and he appears to be eyeing a fresh challenge with his reluctance to extend his deal beyond June 2022.

The 27-year-old had his best-ever return last term with 16 goals and 11 assists from 44 outings as he played regularly on the right wing.

He has bagged only seven goals and six assists so far this season which is justifiable, given he has largely played in the central midfield.

His versatility is definitely a boost for any club and most especially Spurs, who have been largely dependent on Harry Kane and Heung-min Son for goals.

In league terms, Kane and Son have amassed 19 and 13 goals respectively. Gareth Bale has been the next best with only five goals to his name.

Sabitzer would provide an upgrade for Spurs in both the midfield as well as in an offensive point of view, and they will be hoping to reach an early agreement.

Manchester United and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the playmaker, but Spurs are said to have the advantage due to their long-term interest.

Leipzig could reportedly demand around £36 million to part ways with their captain, who has represented them on 220 occasions in all competitions.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Jose Mourinho will personally push to sign this Serie A defender valued at £26m.