Tottenham Hotspur should reignite interest in Franck Kessie

According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog – 12:50pm), Serie A giants are already considering selling midfielder Franck Kessie.
The 21-year-old joined San Siro in the summer of 2017 from Atalanta on a two-year loan deal. The report claims that Milan have an obligation to buy next summer but they may well opt to quickly cash in.
Kessie has been in fine form this season. Last season he scored five goals from midfield in 54 games for the club, and this season he has managed two goals and an assist in eight Serie A games already.
The Ivory Coast international, who has 24 caps for his country already, is a highly rated young midfielder and he would improve any Premier League side.
During the summer, Tuttomercatoweb reported that Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign him, but he committed his future to Milan.
If Milan are indeed willing to cash in on the player, Spurs must not hesitate to reignite their interest. Kessie’s strength and drive through midfield makes him an ideal candidate to replace Mousa Dembele who has a contract at the club till the end of this season.
He is already an established midfielder and his best years are yet to come. Spurs may have to spend big to land him, but he could be a long term asset for the club.