Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters reveals what Danny Rose told him after that Barcelona goal

Tottenham Hotspur aren’t planning on signing another right-back despite Kieran Trippier’s departure.
The England international has left for Atletico Madrid, and manager Mauricio Pochettino is planning to stick with Kyle Walker-Peters, Juan Foyth and Serge Aurier as his right-back options.
With the Ivory Coast international injured, the Argentine and the England youth international have had the chance to try and impress the boss during the pre-season, and it will be exciting to see which of the trio establishes himself as the first choice in the position this season.
Walker-Peters has plans to prove himself this term, though, and he has come a long way since his nightmare for Tottenham in the Nou Camp against Barcelona last December.
An error from the 22-year-old allowed Ousmane Dembele to give the hosts an early lead in their last Champions League group clash.
A loss would have sent Spurs out of the competition, but Lucas Moura’s late leveler saw them progress to the round of 16.
Walker-Peters regained his composure after his slip, though, thanks to encouraging words from Danny Rose.
“I don’t know if you’ve seen it but as soon as he scores, I lie on the floor. I just wanted the ground to open and swallow me up. It was the worst feeling but even though the noise was amazing, the first voice I heard was Danny Rose’s. He told me, ‘Don’t worry, stay calm’,” the Spurs academy graduate told The Sun.
“That day helped me learn about myself. You see mistakes like that happen all the time. But I don’t know how many times you see players recovering from it. I thought it was going to be a difficult night for me after that.
“You know what, I recovered and it wasn’t as hard as I thought it was going to be. A lot of people probably thought I was going to crumble after making that mistake. Instead, I did the opposite. I gained strength from it. I used it to improve.”
Rose’s kind words definitely did Walker-Peters a lot of good, and the youngster will be hoping to establish himself as a first-team regular for Tottenham going forward.
He has a huge chance of doing so, and with Foyth sustaining an ankle injury against Bayern Munich yesterday, he is in line to start for the Premier League opener against Aston Villa.
Putting in an impressive shift in that game could be all it takes for KWP to force his way into Poch’s XI.