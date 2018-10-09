Tottenham Hotspur reportedly keen on Sunderland striker Josh Maja

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Sunderland striker Josh Maja, according to Mirror Football, and the north London side have stiff competition to beat to his signature, with Manchester City and Southampton also keen.
The 19-year-old is currently League One’s highest goalscorer after netting nine goals in 12 appearances for the Black Cats this season, and he is starting to attract interests from Premier League sides.
Spurs need a backup to Harry Kane, with Fernando Llorente failing to impress since arriving from Swansea two summers ago, and Maja could be a perfect option for many reasons.
The London-born teenage striking sensation was on the books of Fulham, Crystal Palace and Manchester City as a youngster before joining Sunderland in 2015.
Maja scored just once in 17 Championship appearances last time as the Stadium of Light outfit ended up relegating, but he is in the form of his life at the moment as the club look to secure immediate promotion.
With his contract up at the end of 2018-19, Sunderland risk losing their prized striker for a small compensation fee next summer, and they have a battle on their hands to hold on to him amidst interests from Tottenham and Manchester City.
Spurs could do with Maja’s impressive technical ability and physical power, and given his age and potential, they could be landing the next Kane should they eventually snap him up next summer.
The teenager is one who revels in dribbling at opponents and scores freely, and under the guidance of a manager like Mauricio Pochettino, he has a huge chance of becoming one of the best strikers in the land.
Manchester City once let him go but are now interested in getting him back after realizing their mistake.
It says a lot about Maja’s qualities, and a fierce battle should be expected for his services next summer.