Tottenham Hotspur reportedly in talks over alleged Arsenal target Gerson

According to Goal.com, Tottenham Hotspur are in talks regarding the signing of Flamengo midfielder Gerson, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

It has been reported by Goal.com that Tottenham are willing to pay €18 million (£16.2 million) as transfer fee to Brazilian club Flamengo to secure the services of the 23-year-old midfielder.

Spurs have opened talks with the youngster’s entourage, but the player himself prefers to stay at Flamengo and work with head coach Jorge Jesus, according to the report.

Tottenham, though, are not the only club from the Premier League who are reported to be interested in Gerson.

The midfielder’s father, Marcos Santos, told Yahoo!Sport in May 2020 that Arsenal are interested in the Brazilian.

Moving to Tottenham Hotspur

Gerson is a very talented and promising young midfielder who has done well at Flamengo, and one can understand why Tottenham reportedly want him.

However, the youngster did not have a good experience when he played in Europe with AS Roma.

The 23-year-old made only a handful of appearances for the Italian club’s first team following his move in 2016, and after a loan spell at Fiorentina, he moved to Flamengo in 2019.

While a switch to Tottenham or Arsenal does sound very tempting at the moment, perhaps Gerson should stay at Flamengo for one more season and get better before making the move back to Europe.