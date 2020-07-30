Tottenham Hotspur release home and away kits for 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur have released their home and away kits for next season, modelled by Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon, and the fans can’t wait to get their hands on the Nike-sponsored gear.

The shirt of the home kit retains Spurs’ traditional white colour, but it comes with a new design with the knit patterns woven into the fabric created from reinterpreted graphics from the old one.





The shoulder is covered by blocks of blue, with a yellow pinstripe lighting up the dark V-neck collar.

The torso retains the same blue and yellow colours on its side, with blue shorts and white socks to go with it.

The Tottenham badge on a yellow loop label is attached to the left hip, and elevated trims on the Nike Swoosh and club badge provide a premium finish to it.

The away kit is different from its predecessors, and it features a fresh shade of green and flashes of neon yellow and lava glow.

The top is enlivened by hits of neon pink and yellow. Lava glow pinstripes pop against a black collar and side stripes, while a Barely Volt Swoosh, crest and sponsor’s logo shine against the green background of the jersey.

It also features the exclusive loop label and elevated trims of the home kit.

The 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur home and away kits have been made available on nike.com and tottenhamhotspur.com.