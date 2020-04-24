Tottenham Hotspur ready to open contract talks with Eric Dier: report

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to open contract talks with midfielder Eric Dier, a report from Football Insider claims.
The 26-year-old has struggled with form, fitness and injury concerns since the beginning of last season and he has been restricted to only 28 Premier League starts during this period.
According to Football Insider, the north London side were initially planning to sanction the midfielder’s sale during the summer but they have now made a U-turn on the decision.
Spurs believe that they would require at least £30m to find a replacement for Dier and they are instead prepared to renew the midfielder’s £60,000-a-week contract which expires in June 2021.
The capital outfit saw both Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld in a similar contract situation last summer but they decided against sanctioning their departures.
While Alderweireld was convinced to stay by Jose Mourinho, who took charge of the club in November, the same did not occur with Eriksen, who joined Inter Milan in late January on a cut-price deal.
With the current financial impact due to the coronavirus pandemic, the spending could be limited during the summer and it appears a better option to renew Dier’s deal rather than selling him for a reduced fee.
Meanwhile, Mourinho sees Dier’s future in the central defensive role. That should please the England international, who has previously admitted that is his best position.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com