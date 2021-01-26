Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Mikkel Damsgaard transfer link

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Mikkel Damsgaard.

According to reports from Club Doria, a host of European clubs are taking a keen interest in the 20-year-old attacker. Several Premier League clubs are also interested, with West Ham and Tottenham particularly keen.





West Ham have already made an initial approach. Spurs are expected to make an offer, but as of now, there has not been any official approach from the north London club.

Many Spurs fans feel that Damsgaard has a playing style similar to that of Christian Eriksen and he would be a good signing for the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Yh but he’s not a typical winger he plays a lot like Eriksen — Toby🇩🇰 (@ForzaLucas27) January 25, 2021

Ndombele 2.0 moves — Max (@MeEatSalad) January 25, 2021

His a creative midfielder. His very versatile. — William (@wwulffhansen) January 25, 2021

He’s Danish sign him now — ©️PEH (@Highbjerg) January 25, 2021

I beg — Felix Høybye (@Felix_HP1) January 25, 2021

Very promising young winger — Josh (@josh_wiggan) January 25, 2021

Sportslens View

Damsgaard joined the Serie A side last September and has impressed heavily with two goals and three assists so far.

The Italian club paid £5.8 million to sign the highly-rated young talent, but his price has gone up, with reports from Italy claiming he is now worth around £18m.

Spurs do have a wealth of attacking midfield players, but Jose Mourinho could still look to bolster that department especially if Dele Alli leaves the club.

The youngster is unlikely to leave the club this month, but a move abroad in the summer is highly possible.