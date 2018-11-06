Tottenham vs PSV Eindhoven confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur head into Tuesday’s match against PSV Eindhoven with their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread.
Spurs have picked up just one point from their opening three Group B games, leaving Barcelona and Inter Milan favourites to qualify for the knockout stage.
Hugo Lloris’ red card proved costly against PSV in the reverse fixture, with Luuk de Jong’s late goal denying Spurs a valuable win.
The goalkeeper was dismissed for a 78th-minute foul on Hirving Lozano and De Jong smashed home an equaliser three minutes before full-time.
A victory at Wembley coupled with a win for Barcelona over Inter would breath life into Spurs’ hopes of reaching the last 16.
Spurs are priced at 4/11 to win the game, with PSV available at 7/1 & the draw on offer at 17/4.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
#THFC: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Son, Kane (C).
Match odds from @WilliamHill –
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 6, 2018
📋 | PSV XI
Let's make this night one to remember! #TOTPSV pic.twitter.com/B7af8QrIgE
— PSV (@PSV) November 6, 2018