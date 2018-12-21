Tottenham Hotspur predicted starting XI vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur are flying high at the moment, having won their last three Premier League games. Spurs are undefeated in their last five games in all competitions, and are heading into their next match on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 win over north London rivals Arsenal in EFL Cup quarter final.
However, they are missing certain key players for their trip to Goodison Park on Sunday, which means Mauricio Pochettino cannot make too many changes to the side that won against the Gunners.
Hugo Lloris is set to return to the side in place of Paulo Gazzaniga. The French goalkeeper, who is on £100k-per-week wages at Spurs, has been in good form this season, and has started in 13 Premier League games.
Jan Vertonghen could be out till January, while Davinson Sanchez is doubtful for this tie, which means that Pochettino will stick with the same starting back four that won against Arsenal.
In the midfield, Harry Winks and Sissoko will continue, in the absence of Victor Wanyama, Mousa Dembele, and Eric Dier. Pochettino is likely to make one more change – Harry Kane is expected to return to the side in place of Lucas Moura.
Predicted Spurs XI vs Everton: Lloris, Rose, Alderweireld, Davies, Trippier, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane.