Tottenham Hotspur striker drops to bench against Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United on Saturday aiming to keep up the pressure on at the top of the Premier League.
A victory would move Spurs up to second in the table, four points behind Liverpool who don’t play until Monday.
Spurs needed two late goals to see off Watford during the week and their fans will be hoping for a more comfortable afternoon against the Magpies.
However, Rafa Benitez’s side will be full of confidence following their victory over Manchester City during the week.
That result left them 14th in the standings, five points clear of the drop zone.
Spurs recorded a 2-1 victory at Newcastle on the opening day of the season and are fancied to complete the double this weekend.
Fernando Llorente drops to the bench for the home side despite scoring the winner against Watford in midweek. Newcastle stick with same starting XI that defeated City.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Lucas, Son.@WilliamHill odds (18+) – https://t.co/Y4S44Y0RrL #COYS pic.twitter.com/PviDD3aRFW
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 2, 2019
TEAM NEWS
Here's how Newcastle United will line up against @SpursOfficial at @wembleystadium this afternoon. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/qHH1gWX97Z
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 2, 2019
