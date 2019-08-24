Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United injury update & predicted starting line-ups

24 August, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United on Sunday aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season.

Spurs opened their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa and followed up with an impressive 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

They face a Newcastle side that have endured a a miserable start to the new season after being defeated by both Arsenal and Norwich City.

Spurs have Heung-min Son available again after he missed the opening two games of the season through suspension.

Tanguy Ndombele is out after suffering a thigh strain, but Dele Alli has returned to training.

Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin should be fit enough to take their place in the Newcastle squad, but Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle remain on the sidelines.

Predicted starting line-ups:

Tottenham: Lloris, Walker-Peters, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Ndombele, Eriksen, Lucas, Kane, Son.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton.

