Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United on Sunday aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season.
Spurs opened their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa and followed up with an impressive 2-2 draw at Manchester City.
They face a Newcastle side that have endured a a miserable start to the new season after being defeated by both Arsenal and Norwich City.
Spurs have Heung-min Son available again after he missed the opening two games of the season through suspension.
Tanguy Ndombele is out after suffering a thigh strain, but Dele Alli has returned to training.
Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin should be fit enough to take their place in the Newcastle squad, but Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle remain on the sidelines.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Tottenham: Lloris, Walker-Peters, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Ndombele, Eriksen, Lucas, Kane, Son.
Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton.