Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the Premier League on Monday aiming to prove they are genuine title challengers.
Just two points separate the two sides heading into the game and a victory for Spurs would be a huge statement of intent.
Spurs head into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, while City won 3-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side struggled against City last season, losing 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium back in December and 3-1 at home during April.
Prior to last season’s two defeats, Spurs had won three and drawn one of the previous four meetings between the two teams.
Spurs are priced at 7/2 to win the game, with City available at 8/11 and the draw on offer at 3/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas, Kane.
How we line-up at Wembley tonight ⚽️
City XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero
Subs | Muric, Kompany, De Bruyne, Sané, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden
