According to the Independent, Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Julian Nagelsmann has told RB Leipzig he wants to leave the club this summer, and the Bundesliga side are resigned to losing him.

However, it will take a fee of €15 million to sign him and Bayern Munich have opened talks to hire him.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is keen on hiring the 33-year-old as he looks to replace Jose Mourinho, and today’s League Cup final defeat to Manchester City has made appointing the perfect man for the job pertinent.

While Nagelsmann has indicated in the past his willingness to manage Tottenham, sources on the German side maintain that admission was made in order to flush other suitors out.

The Leipzig manager’s own target since he became a manager has long been to be Bayern boss, and Spurs will have to turn their attention elsewhere from the look of things.

They have been linked with a lot of names already less than a week after parting ways with Mourinho, and more names will emerge in the coming days.

In the Premier League, Brighton boss Graham Potter, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers, Fulham’s Scott Parker and Southampton’s Ralph Hassenhuttl have all been mentioned as potential candidates to replace the Portuguese.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, former Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri and his predecessor at Turin Max Allegri have also been linked, while Belgium manager Roberto Martinez and his England counterpart Gareth Southgate are said to be in the running too.

