Tottenham Hotspur make their transfer stance clear on Harry Kane: report

Tottenham Hotspur have no interest in selling Harry Kane to either Manchester United or any another Premier League rival, a report from Sky Sports News claims.
Kane’s future with the north London giants has been regularly discussed over the past fortnight after the striker admitted that he may leave the club, if they are not progressing in the right direction.
Amidst this, a recent report claimed that Daniel Levy could be prepared to sell the England international to United, suppose they are willing to pay a world-record £200m fee.
The club’s stadium debt amounting to £637m had been cited as the main concern, particularly with the club facing financial repercussions, should the season be cancelled.
This has, however, been dismissed by Sky Sports, who claim that Spurs would entertain the prospect of selling Kane to any of their Premier League rivals including United.
Kane has been one of the world’s best-performing strikers over the past six years and he has already netted 181 goals from 281 appearances for Spurs across all competitions.
Still, the club have not been able to win any silverware in the process and last season’s Champions League final was the closest they came to ending a decade-long trophy drought.
Apart from United, Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in Kane’s services and they could be a probable destination for the striker, should Spurs entertain offers from overseas clubs.
Los Blancos have previously signed the likes of Luka Modric and Gareth Bale from Spurs and it remains to be seen whether they can make another high-profile purchase from the capital outfit.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com