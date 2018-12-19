Tottenham Hotspur make approach for Roma winger Cengiz Under

According to reports from ESPN, Tottenham Hotspur have made an approach to sign AS Roma winger Cengiz Under as Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bolster his squad in the January transfer window.
The report claims that the Turkey international, who has 10 caps under his name, is keen to play in the Premier League.
However, Spurs are not alone in the race for his signature. The 21-year-old is being chased by German giants Bayern Munich and Tottenham’s north London rivals Arsenal.
ESPN claim that Bayern are currently leading the race for Under who is valued at £45m by Roma. The Bundesliga giants want him to replace Arjen Robben, but what can work in Tottenham’s favour is that the player is keen to play in the Premier League.
Under has been in very good form this season with four assists and two goals in 14 Serie A appearances. He caught the attention in this season’s Champions League, where he scored three goals and provided two assists.
Roma are keen to keep hold of Under, as the player is reportedly happy at the club. He has a contract with Roma till 2022, and his representatives are trying to negotiate a pay rise for him.