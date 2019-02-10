Tottenham aiming to continue dominance over Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur face Leicester City on Sunday aiming to keep up their pursuit of the top two sides in the Premier League.
A victory over the Foxes would move Spurs five points off top spot with 12 games to play this season.
Spurs have held the upper hand over Leicester in recent times, losing just two of their last 10 meetings in all competitions.
They ran out 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture back in December, with Son Heung-min and Dele Alli getting the goals.
The Foxes have drawn two and lost two of their last four league matches.
Claude Puel’s side were also dumped out of the FA Cup by Newport County during January and will be desperate to rediscover their form at Wembley.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Skipp, Eriksen, Son, Llorente.
Latest odds from @WilliamHill 👉
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 10, 2019
Here's how City will line up for #TotLei 📋 pic.twitter.com/plWvYe8Cmf
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 10, 2019