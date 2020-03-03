Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts weighs in on the club’s reported interest in Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur want to land Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster when he becomes a free agent in the summer.
Boss Jose Mourinho reckons the 36-year-old can help provide stiff competition and quality cover for Hugo Lloris, and it will be interesting to see if a move goes through.
Foster has kept nine clean sheets for the Hornets this season and is hoping to help keep them up in the top-flight.
Watford are yet to offer him a new deal with just four months left on the current one, and understandably, both parties will be keen to wait till the end of the campaign when the club’s league status for next season is confirmed.
With Lloris’ frequent errors and recent injury woes, Foster will definitely be a great signing for Tottenham, and his experience and quality will definitely come handy at North London.
However, Spurs legend Graham Roberts doesn’t want the club to sign the Watford star, explaining why in this tweet:
If he comes we won’t see much football as he takes so long taking goal kicks and wasting time
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) March 2, 2020
While Roberts is spot on in his assessment, the reason why the former Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper often takes so long taking goal kicks and wastes time is because of the need to help his side to victory.
There won’t be a frequent need for those antics at a club like Tottenham, and as reported by Spotrac, Foster earns £30,000-a-week at Vicarage Road, so landing him for free will definitely be massive for Tottenham.
That could prove herculean if Watford retain their top-flight status, though, as boss Nigel Pearson definitely wants to hold on to such a quality player going forward.