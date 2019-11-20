Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts sends message to Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino and have since replaced him with Jose Mourinho.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy couldn’t wait any longer after a poor start to the new Premier League season left his side in 14th place in the table.
Tottenham have picked up just 14 points in 12 league games, while they also suffered the ignominy of being dumped out of the League Cup by League Two’s Colchester United.
Pochettino revealed he would have left North London had Spurs won the Champions League final against Liverpool last season, and given how the summer transfer window went, the Argentine surely didn’t feel well-supported enough.
He will definitely be missed by Tottenham fans, and club legend Graham Roberts has sent him and his right-hand man Jesus Perez a message on Twitter following his dismissal:
#COYS. Thank you from our heart to our players , staff, and special thanks to you all , lovely Spurs Fans . 💙💙💙💙💙💔 pic.twitter.com/qfZjyUaWGu
— Jesus Perez (@jesus_perez) November 19, 2019
Pochettino spent five-and-half seasons at Spurs, helping them to four consecutive top-four finishes and turning them to a club to reckon with domestically and on the continent.
The former Southampton boss is a man in demand given how his stocks have risen over the last couple of seasons, and he will be in charge of one of the best clubs in Europe sooner or later.