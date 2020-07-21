Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts sends message to Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has told Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford to get used to the criticism from the media after former Whites manager David O’Leary urged the Elland Road club to sign a top-class centre-forward this summer.

Bamford scored 16 goals and assisted two others in 44 league appearances as Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League following a 16-year absence.





Nevertheless, O’Leary reckons Leeds could do with a top striker if they are make any impact in the Premier League, but the striker wasn’t having none of it, and Roberts has sent this classy message to him on Twitter:

Get used to it Patrick the media love to bring somone down when on a high! Enjoy it and we’ll done on promotion. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) July 21, 2020

Bamford isn’t the most prolific of strikers but he has proven to be perfect for the style of play of Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

His work rate and ability to constantly lead the press from the front have been crucial for the Whites, and those qualities are just as important as goals.

The 26-year-old has some experience in the English top-flight having played for Middlesbrough and during loan stints at Norwich City, Crystal Palace and Burnley during his time at Chelsea, but he couldn’t prove his quality back then and will hope to do so this time around.