Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts sends defiant message on Twitter ahead of RB Leipzig clash

Tottenham Hotspur play RB Leipzig in the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Allianz Arena tonight, and Jose Mourinho’s men have their work cut out for them.
Spurs lost 1-0 at home in the first-leg, and have been dealt another injury blow with Steven Bergwijn unavailable for selection after picking up a knock against Burnley at the weekend.
Tottenham are now without Harry Kane, Son Hueng-min and the Dutchman for tonight’s clash, and boss Mourinho will be wondering where the goals will come from.
His side are without a victory in five games across all competitions, losing four of them and getting knocked out of the Champions League will end their slim chances of finishing the season with silverware.
Spurs aren’t one of the favourites to win the competition, but they weren’t in the race either last term.
They shocked everyone and got to the finals, and club legend Graham Roberts is hoping they can do something similar this term, starting with a victory in Germany.
He has sent this defiant message to the fans and players on Twitter:
Good luck tonight to the lads we have a mountain to climb with all the injuries but last season showed anything is possible. Well done to all the fans who have travelled you have been incredible recently as you always are! The lads need to step it up! COYS
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) March 10, 2020
Tottenham shocked Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Ajax en route to the final last season, overturning a 1-0 deficit against the Eredivisie side to book a place in the finals, and it will be interesting to see if they can make another stunning comeback tonight.